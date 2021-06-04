In-person visitation to resume at Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – In-person visitation will resume at for the facilities operated by the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice.

People who are vaccinated can schedule visitation appointments beginning the week of June 20, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

“The day has finally come when we can safely reopen our adult and youth correctional and residential facilities,” Beshear said. “Again, if you have not received your shot of hope, please make an appointment so you can visit with your loved one once again in-person.”

Appointments must be made online on the DOC and DJJ’s websites. Visitors must show proof of vaccination and must wear a mask.

“While we are ready to resume in-person visitation we must continue to follow the CDC guidelines for congregated settings and are asking that all visitors adhere strictly to these guidelines. No one will be allowed into the facility who is not following the safety guidelines. If for any reason an individual cannot, or chooses not to follow these safety guidelines, both DOC and DJJ are continuing to offer virtual visitation,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. “We want to keep our prisons and youth facilities safe so that we do not experience another outbreak and can return to normal visitation operations as quickly as possible.”

Each inmate will be allowed to have two visitors at a time.

In-person visitations were stopped in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

