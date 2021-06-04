Support Local Businesses
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car

The 59-year-old from Fenton won the top prize from a Winning Millions scratch off ticket
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station on Owen Road in Fenton.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man was so excited after $1 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game that he forgot a crucial step of filling up his car with gasoline.

The 59-year-old won the top prize in the Winning Millions instant game with a ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station on Owen Road in Fenton. He scratched off the ticket while the gas pump was running and quickly realized that he won big.

“When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?’” the lucky said. “I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car.”

The man claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters as a lump sum of $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to buy a new house, a car and go on vacation with his winnings.

“I have been playing since the lottery began and finally won big,” the player said. “Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing.”

Players have claimed more than $38 million worth of prizes from the Winning Millions instant game since December. Tickets are $10 and could claim a share of $10 million worth of prizes that remain, including a $20,000 ticket.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

