Thousands of JCPS students enrolled in summer learning programs

Students chose which adventures they wanted to join, which included camp-like excursions to different spots around town.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 6,000 students signed up to attend Jefferson County Public School’s summer learning camps, and spots booked up at a record pace.

JCPS officials told WAVE 3 News this year’s summer camps were needed to help students catch up on their studies after falling behind during NTI.

Next Monday, the first round of students will attend “Literature and Swimming,” which is part of the “Literature and” program where children read a book about a certain activity, like fencing or karate, then get the chance to do that activity.

“We see marrying activity and learning, and it becomes one thing, and the kids build up on it,” John Marshall, JCPS Chief Equity Officer said. “We have kids that started in our program that are still taking karate lessons, competing competitively in fencing, it’s what the schoolhouse is supposed to do.”

Marshall told WAVE 3 News all 650 spots were booked within a week.

“Literature and” camps will take place in two separate sessions, June 7-17 and July 5-15.

In addition, the district offered Backpack League sessions, a 6-week, in-person learning camp where students focus on math and reading skills while also enjoying an enrichment activity like dance or art.

“I think the appeal to them is it’s not all just school-like,” Maria Carrico, the Backpack League coordinator said. “It might help a kiddo recognize a talent that they have that they didn’t even realize they had through these enrichment opportunities.”

Backpack League will take place at more than 100 different sites inside schools and at other community organizations. Carrico told WAVE 3 News this year JCPS has partnered with more community organizations compared to years past.

Registration for Backpack League closed a few days early because all the open spots were filled.

While the in-person camps are at capacity, the Summer League virtual learning program has unlimited enrollment.

The virtual learning program allows students to choose between 250 different topics to learn about, from photography to how plastics in the ocean impact wildlife.

“When students are interested in what they’re learning they’re going to be more successful, so really tapping their interests; their passions is going to make them want to be engaged,” Raymond Yaksik, the Summer League project manager said. “That engagement will pay dividends into their success.”

Summer League does not require pre-registration.

To receive notifications about Summer League and how your student can participate, click here.

