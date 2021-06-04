UK basketball camps are back in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s what’s unique about UK basketball -- the fan base spans generations and the Commonwealth, and in the summer of 2021, satellite camps are back.

“You ready, you can’t do it like this though, get down,” UK assistant Orlando Antigua said encouragingly to a camper.

“My excitement level, I’m at a 10,” Sarah Thomas said. She has four kids and brought her youngest to Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown on Monday.

“I was born and raised UK fan,” Thomas said. “I just love introducing my children to the Kentucky sports.”

UK basketball players, coaches, and fans are ready. Ready to forget last season and focus on the future. The Cats were back in the gym with 83 kids in Bardstown, and not just kids.

“To be honest, I was probably more excited than they were,” Lynn Wolford said. “My husband and I have followed, his parents graduated from UK back in the day. We actually did the camp two years ago for the first time, just kind of a family experience. The parents are fans and the way that you grow fans, you start indoctrinating your kids early.”

Wolford had two kids at the camp, twins Elise and Jacob.

“I’m pretty excited; I haven’t really been on TV a lot,” Elise said.

Nathan Thomas didn’t find out about the camp until his mom was ready to start the car.

“I actually don’t tell my children about things coming up until right before we do it,” Sarah Thomas said. ”Otherwise they ask a lot, is it time, is it time, is it time, so I always wait until right before we go, and then I spring it on them.”

Along with showing off his dribbling skills, Nathan also got a jump on picking his favorite player.

“No I don’t have one,” he said.

Not yet at least. Thomas Nelson Health and PE teacher Leslie Girdley has a favorite coach and a chair autographed by him.

“Coach Cal apparently needed a chair to use, so the AD came in and got the chair out of my room, so of course I had to get him to autograph it for me,” Girdley said.

Will she ever sit in that chair again?

“I don’t know, I might have to like shrine it now, or everyday at school, be like, I get to sit with Coach Cal,” she said.

The autographs may eventually fade, but the memories will last, creating another generation of Big Blue fans.

“I love interacting with everyone, especially the kids,” UK forward Jacob Toppin said. “The kids enjoy having us around and I enjoy having them around. It’s definitely a fun experience.”

Having them around is all a part of getting the entire UK experience, something the players missed out on last season. The various camps continue throughout the state and there are Father-Son and Father-Daughter Camps in Lexington this June.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.