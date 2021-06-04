Support Local Businesses
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Three Kentuckians will have a chance to win $1 million if they are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Shot at a Million incentive Friday.

People who are 18 years old and older can register to win $1 million.

Another incentive will give 15 people ages 12 to 17 a chance to win a free college education, including tuition, books and room and board.

To register or for more information, click here.

Winners will be announced on July 2, July 30 and Aug. 27.

During his announcement Friday, Beshear also presented checks to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Develop Louisville director Jeff O’Brien. Twenty-seven million will be given to help prevent evictions in Louisville and $11.7 million will be given to help prevent evictions in Lexington.

