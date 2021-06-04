Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting on Interstate 64 near a major Louisville bridge shut down several lanes as Louisville Metro Police Department officers investigate the area.

It happened on I-64 West between I-264 and the Sherman Minton Bridge around 4:50 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said. Lanes are shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital via EMS after being found by officers. Their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

