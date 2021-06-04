Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge

Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on...
Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on June 4. LMPD officers were on the scene.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting on Interstate 64 near a major Louisville bridge shut down several lanes as Louisville Metro Police Department officers investigate the area.

It happened on I-64 West between I-264 and the Sherman Minton Bridge around 4:50 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said. Lanes are shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital via EMS after being found by officers. Their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the...
Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents

Latest News

Beshear directs $27 million to Louisville for eviction, rental assistance programs
Beshear directs $27 million to Louisville for eviction, rental assistance programs
ISP made a similar arrest earlier in the year. (Source: ISP)
Agencies team up to bust Southern Indiana theft ring
Mitchell was arrested after a police chase on Monday.
$100K Bond set for man accused in serial robbery, police chase
Students chose which adventures they wanted to join, which included camp-like excursions to...
Thousands of JCPS students enrolled in summer learning programs