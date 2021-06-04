Woman forges through 5 ft tall grass at cemetery looking for mom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upkeep at Greenwood Cemetery has been an issue for decades. It’s taken volunteers to go and upkeep the place, however, as one family tells WAVE 3 News it’s going to take a large overhaul to keep it up to par, and one family has an idea on how to make that happen.

Carolyn Daugherty and her brother, drove to Greenwood Cemetery only to be confronted with a field of grass nearly 5-feet tall. Daugherty searched for her mom’s eternal resting place, marked with a tombstone for over four hours. The grasslands made for a perfect spot for a fawn to nuzzle up in for slumber.

”To see a life through all this death over here, I thought that was awesome to see that baby deer,” said Daugherty.

The last time Daugherty visited her mother, she was able to see a headstone. ”I’ve had to cut around her grave, I’ve cut around a couple of them next to her,” said Daugherty.

Tombstone, a year ago, before grass grew to incredible heights. Woman Searches for Hours through unkempt Cemetery, Grass nearly 5ft Tall (WAVE3 News)

Tombstone, where Carolyn Daugherty's mother rests can be seen before it grows to about 5-feet high (WAVE3 News)

”This is not a burial site, you look across the road, that’s a burial site,” said Daugherty. “You can see the headstones. You can’t even see the headstones over here.”

Across the way from where Daugherty’s mother is believe to be buried, the grass is cut, the tombstones in all its disarray can still be seen. Despite the fact, the ground in certain areas of the cemetery gave away and sunk in.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first issue Daugherty had with this cemetery, the other two instances, her other family members headstones lay on their backs, on the unkempt land.

”They may be gone, but they’re not forgotten,” said Daugherty. “This is just like they’re forgotten.”

It’s not just Daugherty’s family buried underneath the unruly terrain. It’s a lot of other people’s loved ones resting at Greenwood Cemetery.

There were volunteers who helped Daugherty, but she says this is just the beginning. Daugherty has posted on Facebook calling for more volunteers. She’s posted on her Facebook profile calling for more volunteers, who want to respect the dead by making a consistent effort to keep this cemetery up to standards.

”This won’t be my last time out here, cause I’m going to find her,” said Daugherty. “If I have to cut through it myself, and find her. I’m going to find her.”

