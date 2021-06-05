2 arrested in Jackson County after robbery, high-speed pursuit

Support Local Businesses
The Seymour Police Department has arrested two individuals in relation to a robbery and high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department has arrested two individuals in relation to a robbery and high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon.

According to a post by police, officers received calls to the Northside Liquors store on North Ewing Street to respond to a robbery at the location.

Police found a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery on North Ewing Street a short time later. The vehicle then fled police and a chase ensued.

The suspect vehicle went north onto Interstate 65 around the 55-mile exit and continued evading police at high speeds. Seymour Police said they continued their pursuit and was assisted by multiple partner agencies.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway around the 85-mile marker. The male driver left the vehicle and began a foot pursuit into a nearby field. He was apprehended by police shortly afterward.

Another male passenger within the vehicle resisted arrest, according to police, and was later taken into custody.

Seymour police have not released the identities of the two men, but said evidence has been collected and positive identification on one of the suspects is pending.

The suspects who were arrested are also implicated in another robbery in the area, and are expected to face multiple charges following the ongoing investigation.

