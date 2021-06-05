Support Local Businesses
Breonna Taylor mural unveiled in Portland neighborhood

By Faith King
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new tribute to Breonna Taylor was unveiled in her hometown Friday afternoon. A mural in her honor now covers the renovated basketball court at Lannan Memorial Park in Portland.

One of the artists of this mural said this is a birthday gift to Breonna Taylor and her mother. Taylor would’ve been celebrating her 28th birthday on Saturday, June 5.

The project kicked off last Fall and was led by Louisville Metro Council District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis and The Russ Smith Foundation. However, artists said the actual mural was created in four days, and the team finished the mural just two hours before the unveiling.

Friday was a celebration for people who were out at the park, the group who gathered focused on the word “co-exist,” hoping the mural will start a movement for a better future.

“We went through a lot of elements,” Comacell Brown Jr., an artist from Annapolis, Maryland, said before the unveiling. “Different heat, rain, and we just conquered it. I hope that when we unveil it, it would be something that lasts a long time in the city of Louisville.”

After the unveiling, Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, stopped and stared at the art, and said she’s grateful but the fight for justice isn’t over.

“She still ain’t got justice,” Palmer said. “So it’s so much work to still do, so don’t give up. Don’t let this be the end.”

This weekend there will also be other celebrations for Taylor’s 28th birthday. On Sunday, a group will honor and remember Taylor at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m.

