Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Coroner confirmed a woman who was found unresponsive on a rollercoaster at Holiday World has died.

Holiday World officials say the woman was riding the Voyage Wooden Roller Coaster. They say when the ride returned to the station, the woman was unresponsive.

Coroner Katie Schuck identified the woman as 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio.

The coroner says Jankovic died at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Schuck says an autopsy has been completed, but the results are pending.

