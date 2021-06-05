FORECAST: Hot and more humid today; scattered storms Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming into the mid to upper 80s this weekend

Scattered thunderstorms return Sunday

The unsettled weather lingers at times all next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hot Saturday is in store for the area with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. You’ll notice the humidity will be higher than the last few days. I can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower, but most remain dry.

Clouds will increase tonight with temperatures staying on the milder side in the mid to upper 60s for most locations.

Moisture streaming in from the south will lead to more clouds and a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Both will keep temperatures a few degrees into the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually wane Sunday evening, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the overnight. Temperatures stay warm and with increased moisture it will be rather muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

The unsettled weather will continue at times all next week with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will experience rainfall each day, but the scattered nature will make the WAVE 3 News Weather App a handy tool to have nearby (turn on lightning notifications).

