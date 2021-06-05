Support Local Businesses
Fort Knox to open US 31W gate to Patton Museum

The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct...
The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the museum from Highway 31W.(US Army Fort Knox - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Jun. 5, 2021
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the museum from Highway 31W.

The US Army Fort Knox Facebook page announced the gate would open for public access beginning on June 14, which is noted as the Army’s birthday.

(Story continues below Facebook post)

It's official! ! ! !The General George Patton Museum gate is reopening! What a great way to celebrate the Army's birthday and Flag Day! We look forward to seeing everyone at the museum!

Posted by General George Patton Museum on Friday, June 4, 2021

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gate’s opening would also be announced at a later time.

Currently, access to the museum is through the installation boundary at Chaffee Gate. When the new gate opens, it will be the sole entrance to the museum.

Patton Museum was closed back in 2017 for around 6 months to offer renovations to the building, including preparing direct access from US 31W in addition to a new roof and HVAC system, ensuring restrooms meet American with Disability Act standards, and other improvements.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

