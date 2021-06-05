Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 369 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 2.45% positivity rate

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday that so far, 2,074,092 Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Saturday:

  • Woodford - 62%
  • Franklin - 61%
  • Fayette - 59%
  • Boone - 52%
  • Campbell - 52%

Beshear also confirmed 369 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 460,412.

Saturday’s report also confirmed five additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 7,091.

Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.45 percent.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 296
  • Patients currently in ICU : 83
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 44

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/7
6 am
Monday morning, June 7, 2021
your money
Your Money: Obesity drug; scam apps; ties
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rainy morning with a few t-storms later today