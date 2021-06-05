Gov. Beshear: 369 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 2.45% positivity rate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday that so far, 2,074,092 Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Saturday:
- Woodford - 62%
- Franklin - 61%
- Fayette - 59%
- Boone - 52%
- Campbell - 52%
Beshear also confirmed 369 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 460,412.
Saturday’s report also confirmed five additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 7,091.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.45 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 296
- Patients currently in ICU : 83
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 44
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
