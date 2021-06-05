Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 10-year-old boy dies in pool

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -A 10-year-old boy has died in a pool at a residence on Clifty Church Road, K105 reports.

On Friday at 2:12 p.m., the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Fire Department, and EMS responded to Clifty Church Road after a 10-year-old boy became unresponsive in a pool.

Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall and EMS simultaneously arrived on the scene and began performing CPR, according to Duvall. First responders continued CPR in the ambulance and at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) but to no avail. Grayson County Deputy Coroner Larry Holeman pronounced the boy deceased at OHTLMC.

Duvall said an adult was outside with the boy when the incident occurred. According to Duvall, the boy was in the pool and suddenly became unresponsive. Currently, officials do not know why K105 reports.

The body has been transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for autopsy.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

