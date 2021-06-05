Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 10-year-old boy dies in pool

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -A 10-year-old boy has died in a pool at a residence on Clifty Church Road, K105 reports.

On Friday at 2:12 p.m., the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Fire Department, and EMS responded to Clifty Church Road after a 10-year-old boy became unresponsive in a pool.

Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall and EMS simultaneously arrived on the scene and began performing CPR, according to Duvall. First responders continued CPR in the ambulance and at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) but to no avail. Grayson County Deputy Coroner Larry Holeman pronounced the boy deceased at OHTLMC.

Duvall said an adult was outside with the boy when the incident occurred. According to Duvall, the boy was in the pool and suddenly became unresponsive. Currently, officials do not know why K105 reports.

The body has been transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for autopsy.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway.
Suspect in teen’s shooting death surrenders after hours-long standoff in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on...
Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge
Indiana State Police, which worked with multiple other agencies, announced the arrests of Adam...
Agencies team up to bust Southern Indiana theft ring

Latest News

The Seymour Police Department has arrested two individuals in relation to a robbery and...
2 arrested in Jackson County after robbery, high-speed pursuit
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 4.1 percent.
Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 387 new cases, 23 new deaths
Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive...
Holiday World guest found unresponsive on ride
Louisville Metro Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Poplar Level...
LMPD: Man shot on Poplar Level Road arrives at hospital in critical condition
The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct...
Fort Knox to open US 31W gate to Patton Museum