Holiday World guest found unresponsive on ride

Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive...
Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive when returning to the station.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive when returning to the station.

The Indiana theme park posted an update on the incident through its Facebook page Friday night.

Park officials confirmed that a woman riding The Voyage roller coaster returned to the loading station unresponsive. Crews noticed the woman and called park EMTs, who arrived around three minutes later to render first aid, according to the post.

The guest was sent to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. The guest’s name and condition has not been released.

Holiday World said a full inspection of the ride showed it was operating with no issues, but that it remained closed the rest of the night out of respect of the family.

