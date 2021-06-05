Support Local Businesses
‘I’m afraid to close my eyes’: Mom of 2-year-old hit by truck pleads for driver to come forward

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was hit by a truck in Louisville is asking the public for help.

Within 48 hours of Wednesday’s incident, Lincoln O’Bryan was back up and running. This is only the beginning of his recovery, though. Makayla O’Bryan, the boy’s mother, looked at the scratches on his head and arms, remembering what happened just days before.

“All I remember is holding his hand and (the truck) taking him from my hand,” Makayla O’Bryan told WAVE 3 News.

They did their chores together, she explained, and her son helped her take out the trash. That was when she said the white, lifted pick-up hit him, leaving Makayla O’Bryan screaming in disbelief.

“I don’t think he knew he hit a kid in the moment, because he stopped 20 feet up the road,” she said. “As soon as he saw me pick up my son from the ground, he knew. That’s when he sped off.”

A spokesperson for LMPD confirmed to WAVE 3 News the suspect’s vehicle is a white, lifted pick-up. A search is underway for the truck and the suspect.

Makayla O’Bryan said that they now leave through the backdoor and stay away from the street. They park the car near the gate, near the house’s back door. She added that her son won’t go near the front door and hasn’t been sleeping well since the incident.

“I’m afraid to close my eyes and relive it myself,” Makayla O’Bryan said. “Just watching him scream and cry in the middle of the night — it hurts too.”

All she asks is for the suspect to come forward and for families to heed her advice not to take life for granted.

“I’ve never taken my kids for granted,” Makayla O’Bryan said. “Never, but in that moment in time, I thought it was going to be my last.”

To report a tip on this case, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

