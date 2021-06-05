LMPD: Man shot on Poplar Level Road arrives at hospital in critical condition

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Poplar Level Road Saturday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed the man had arrived at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 7 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound.

The man told police he had been shot on Poplar Level Road, but did not describe the exact location or time of the shooting.

He was sent to University Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

