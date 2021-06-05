Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified the man and the woman who died after semis crashed head-on I-75 Friday.

Momin Shoukri, 26, and his passenger Rose Portillo, 37, died due to a crash that happened around 3 p.m. at the 3.8-mile marker near Hopple Street.

>> Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; SB lanes open, NB lanes still closed

Police say Shoukri was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor semi-trailer South on I-75 when he lost control and hit the concrete barrier. He then crossed onto northbound I-75 where he was hit by a 2015 Volvo D13 tractor semi-trailer driven by 66-year-old Calvin Jones.

The southbound semi caught fire. The Shoukri and Portillo were unable to escape and died at the scene, according to police.

Jones did not have any significant injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if Shoukri and Portillo were wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.

Officers say excessive speed is a factor in the crash.

Impairment as is yet to be determined.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/7
6 am
Monday morning, June 7, 2021
your money
Your Money: Obesity drug; scam apps; ties
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rainy morning with a few t-storms later today