New Albany man charged after drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in cash seized in search warrant

Cornelio M. Moran, 38, from New Albany, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, dealing in cocaine over 10 grams, and dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams, according to a release by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Floyd County officials arrested one man after the execution of a search warrant leads to finding drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in cash inside a home.

Cornelio M. Moran, 38, from New Albany, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, dealing in cocaine over 10 grams, and dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams, according to a release by the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.

The release states New Albany, Floyd County and Harrison County police officers arrived at Moran’s residence just after 10 a.m. on June 1 with a search warrant.

Officers said they knocked and announced themselves but there was no response. The release said officers then made a forced entry into Moran’s home, where he was found inside.

The search revealed more than 7 pounds of cocaine, 2.75 pounds of methamphetamines, 1.4 ounces of heroin and 23 grams of marijuana. The drugs were located in Moran’s bedroom along with various forms of photo identification, according to the Floyd County Prosecutor.

Cash totaling $20,462, scales, and four weapons were located within the home as well.

Moran was taken into custody and booked at the Floyd County Jail. His next trial date is set for June 7 at 1:30 p.m. in Floyd Circuit Court.

