People from all over the country travel to Kentucky’s 400 mile yard sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though partially rained out on Thursday, hundreds of people set up Friday of the annual 400-mile yard sale that stretches across Kentucky’s historic Highway 68.

“We have met some very interesting people,” Donna Froedge said. Froedge then is her first time participating in the yard sale as a vendor and stayed busy all day Friday. “We haven’t had a single minute with no one here all day,” she said.

The 400-mile yard sale will continue through Sunday. Pam Browning, a resident of Barren County, said she and about five other families make it a tradition to set up every year.

“It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy getting together and we have a lot of fun,” she said. Browning said getting to meet a lot of people old and new is one of the best parts.

“We have people that come back to us. They’re always saying ‘we were here last year and they become great friends, even though there’s the distance between us,” Browning explained.

People from all over the country travel to Kentucky to visit all the yard sales. “The furthest that we heard someone is here visiting from is Washington State.” Donna Froedge said. “And we learned a lot from that couple about culture in Washington versus here.”

For more information on the event, you can visit 400mile.com.

