Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

People from all over the country travel to Kentucky’s 400 mile yard sale

By Katey Cook
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though partially rained out on Thursday, hundreds of people set up Friday of the annual 400-mile yard sale that stretches across Kentucky’s historic Highway 68.

“We have met some very interesting people,” Donna Froedge said. Froedge then is her first time participating in the yard sale as a vendor and stayed busy all day Friday. “We haven’t had a single minute with no one here all day,” she said.

The 400-mile yard sale will continue through Sunday. Pam Browning, a resident of Barren County, said she and about five other families make it a tradition to set up every year.

“It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy getting together and we have a lot of fun,” she said. Browning said getting to meet a lot of people old and new is one of the best parts.

“We have people that come back to us. They’re always saying ‘we were here last year and they become great friends, even though there’s the distance between us,” Browning explained.

People from all over the country travel to Kentucky to visit all the yard sales. “The furthest that we heard someone is here visiting from is Washington State.” Donna Froedge said. “And we learned a lot from that couple about culture in Washington versus here.”

For more information on the event, you can visit 400mile.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway.
Suspect in teen’s shooting death surrenders after hours-long standoff in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on...
Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge
Indiana State Police, which worked with multiple other agencies, announced the arrests of Adam...
Agencies team up to bust Southern Indiana theft ring

Latest News

The Seymour Police Department has arrested two individuals in relation to a robbery and...
2 arrested in Jackson County after robbery, high-speed pursuit
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 4.1 percent.
Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 387 new cases, 23 new deaths
Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive...
Holiday World guest found unresponsive on ride
Louisville Metro Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Poplar Level...
LMPD: Man shot on Poplar Level Road arrives at hospital in critical condition
The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct...
Fort Knox to open US 31W gate to Patton Museum