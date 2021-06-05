Support Local Businesses
Rare albino fawn spotted in Marble Falls, Ark.

A family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare albino fawn.
A family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare albino fawn.(Scot Sexton)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
MARBLE FALLS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s the time of year when deer sightings might become more common, and one family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare one.

Scot Sexton noticed an albino fawn along a road while driving Thursday afternoon in Marble Falls. His family submitted a photo to KY3 and says it was an unforgettable experience.

“We thought it was so amazing,” recalls Cindy Williams Sexton. “Momma [the mother deer] had just crossed the road and he was afraid it was gonna get hit, so he and another passerby help it across the road after momma had just went into the woods. This albino fawn was absolutely beautiful!”

Albinism is a recessive trait. For a deer to become albino, both doe and buck must have a trait for it manifest into their offspring. The rare genetic trait can produce no pigment in skin, tissues and hair and pink nose and eyes, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Such a sighting can be extremely rare. A true albino deer occurs in only one out of 100,000 births, according to Deer Management at Buck Manager.

