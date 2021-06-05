Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspect in teen’s shooting death surrenders after hours-long standoff in Louisville

A teenager was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway.
A teenager was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway and Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked for hours to detain the suspect in the shooting.

At about 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the 4100 block of West Broadway between Chickasaw and Shawnee, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. The teen victim was found dead inside of a home when officers arrived.

The suspect in the shooting was also inside of the home and refused to come out, Ruoff said. For several hours, as a hostage negotiation team worked to get the suspect out, several blocks of West Broadway were blocked off to the public.

Ruoff said the person of interest surrendered to police around 9:30 p.m.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on...
Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge
Indiana State Police, which worked with multiple other agencies, announced the arrests of Adam...
Agencies team up to bust Southern Indiana theft ring

Latest News

The Seymour Police Department has arrested two individuals in relation to a robbery and...
2 arrested in Jackson County after robbery, high-speed pursuit
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 4.1 percent.
Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 387 new cases, 23 new deaths
Holiday World closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a woman was found unresponsive...
Holiday World guest found unresponsive on ride
Louisville Metro Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Poplar Level...
LMPD: Man shot on Poplar Level Road arrives at hospital in critical condition
The General George Patton Museum will soon be opening a long-awaited gate providing direct...
Fort Knox to open US 31W gate to Patton Museum