Suspect in teen’s shooting death surrenders after hours-long standoff in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy was shot and killed Friday evening on West Broadway and Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked for hours to detain the suspect in the shooting.

At about 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the 4100 block of West Broadway between Chickasaw and Shawnee, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. The teen victim was found dead inside of a home when officers arrived.

The suspect in the shooting was also inside of the home and refused to come out, Ruoff said. For several hours, as a hostage negotiation team worked to get the suspect out, several blocks of West Broadway were blocked off to the public.

Ruoff said the person of interest surrendered to police around 9:30 p.m.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

