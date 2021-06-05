Wear Orange event brings groups together to bring awareness and curb gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several gun safety advocates working to prevent gun violence marched through the streets in Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Rose Smith said her son Cory Crowe was shot and killed almost seven years ago. The case is still unsolved.

“His murder is still unsolved because no one is speaking up. People need to speak up and say something,” Smith, founder of the ACE Project said.

The ACE Project along with a handful of other organizations hosted a Wear Orange event. The goal is to continue with awareness and honor those who have been hurt and killed due to gun violence.

“I try not to let the murder of my son have me miserable, so that’s why I started the ACE Project and that’s why I’m going to continue to give back to the community and the youth,” Smith said.

The hope is this event will connect and offer help for those affected by gun violence as well as creating preventative measures to curb the violence.

Smith added that policing also plays a role. She said she would like for LMPD to form a positive partnership in the community to prevent gun violence.

“Let us know that you are there,” Smith said. “Let us know that you are available. Show us your presence... that you are available. At this point I don’t even feel like you are available or approachable.”

Smith added that it’s going to take a diverse group and the entire city working together to end senseless shootings.

