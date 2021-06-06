Support Local Businesses
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.(WBTV File)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were first called to the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street in the Parkland neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in the rear parking lot who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was sent to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Around 4 a.m., officers were sent to another shooting reported in the Buechel neighborhood at the 2100 block of Buechel Bank Road.

An adult woman was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

She was sent to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

No other details on the two shootings were provided at this time, but police did say the two homicides appear to be unrelated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

