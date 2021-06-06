2019 murder of Covington teen brings 45 year sentence

KENTON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A Kenton County jury deliberated for slightly more than an hour before finding Brandon Hambrick, 17, guilty of Murder for the shooting death of his own cousin, 18 year old Ke’Ovion “Keeter” Seay, in 2019.

The same jury then recommended Hambrick serve 45 years in prison.

Hambrick, who was 16 at the time of the killing, and a co-defendant, DeAngelo Jones-Smith, who was also 16, were both tried as adults. Jones-Smith, who has since turned 18, pled guilty to 1st Degree Manslaughter and is expected to receive a 15 year sentence.

On August 3, 2019, Covington Police responded to the River’s Edge at Eastside Pointe apartments for a reported shooting.

Officers found Seay suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head.

Covington Fire Department transported him to the hospital but he died before arrival.

A subsequent investigation led by Covington Police Detective Rob Fain discovered Seay was attending the “Old Timers” festival, a long-standing tradition of Covington’s Eastside neighborhood, before he was gunned down. Fain also learned the shooting was precipitated by an on-line feud via Snapchat between Hambrick and his cousin, Seay’s younger brother. Hambrick and Jones-Smith, both of Newport, armed themselves with handguns and came to Covington looking for the brother. When they exited their vehicle, they saw Seay, who is also Hambrick’s cousin, walking down the street with his girlfriend and attacked Seay instead.

Hambrick and Jones-Smith were arrested as juveniles but transferred to adult court due to the seriousness of the charges and the use of a firearm to commit the offense. Both were indicted for Murder in November, 2019.

Trial of the case was delayed by court shutdowns due to Covid.

Shortly before trial, Jones-Smith pled guilty to First Degree Manslaughter and agreed to testify against Hambrick, who is believed to have fired the fatal shots.

Hambrick’s case was called for trial on June 2, 2021 before Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Aaron Levinson and Kate Homan presented the evidence on behalf of the prosecution, including the testimony of Jones-Smith, and numerous other witnesses. Prosecutors explained to the jury that Jones-Smith turned his gun into police a few days after the shooting.

Ballistics testing showed Jones-Smith’s gun matched shell casings found on the opposite end of the apartment complex from where Seay was killed. Shell casing recovered just a few feet from Seay’s body did not match Jones-Smith’s gun.

Hambrick’s gun was never recovered. Witnesses all stated Hambrick and Jones-Smith were the only people firing guns at the scene.

Evidence also included incriminating statements Hambrick made to witnesses in the days after the shooting and on recorded jail calls after his arrest.

At the conclusion of the three day trial, it took jurors only a little more than an hour to agree Hambrick was guilty of Murder.

They then imposed a 45 year sentence for the crime.

Hambrick will celebrate his 18th birthday behind bars before he appears again before Judge Lape for formal, final sentencing on August 23, 2021.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Aaron Levinson applauded the jury’s work stating “It’s obvious the jury agreed Murder is no less serious because it was committed by a teen.” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kate Homan said “It’s really frustrating to see so much heartache and pain resulting from a silly Snapchat feud!” Levinson agreed saying, “To say this murder was senseless would be a tremendous understatement!” Homan added “It’s still hard to believe someone would kill their own cousin, but he did.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders commended both his assistants, the Covington Police Department, and the Eastside community for coming together to make sure justice was served. “Covington Police did a great job to control a very chaotic crime scene and then follow up with a solid investigation,” Sanders said, “But none of us can do our jobs without the support of our community and it’s great to see the Eastside step up against violence in their neighborhood.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.