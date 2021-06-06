CDC says COVID hospitalizations increasing for teenagers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - A new concern for teenagers in America is the number of young people between twelve and seventeen getting hospitalized with COVID.

There’s a renewed push from the CDC trying to get teens vaccinated against COVID-19.

Due to new variants and increased contact, the CDC said its deeply concerned in a rise of COVID hospitalizations among teens, with numbers jumping between March and April.

“As cases come down people who are not vaccinated are more vulnerable,” Dr. Kativa Patel, medical contributor for NBC News said. “That is a product of more sticky variants and more relaxations of the actual mitigation measures meaning we are putting kids into group activities but not wearing masks.”

A new study in the first quarter of the year showed nearly a third of 12 to 17-year-olds hospitalized with COVID were admitted to intensive care. Five percent were put on a ventilator.

The study reported no deaths and most of the young patients had underlying conditions.

Experts said while severe COVID illness is still rare among children, the CDC still recommends those over 12 to get the shot. The Pfizer vaccine is now authorized for ages 12 and up.

