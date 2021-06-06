Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later died has been identified by officials.

Constance Denton, 71, from Louisville, died Saturday due to blunt force trauma in relation to the crash according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a Jeep was going north on St. Andrews Church Road near the 7400 block when it had crossed the double-yellow line and drove into the southbound lane. The Jeep sideswiped a Toyota, driven by Denton, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

The Toyota then overcorrected going into the northbound lane and was struck by a Kia head-on.

The driver of the Toyota and Kia both were sent to University Hospital with serious injuries. It was later announced Denton had died due to her injuries.

The Kia driver is still listed in serious condition at this time.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Jeep declined treatment of their injuries, and the driver of the Jeep was cited for no insurance and no driver’s license.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

