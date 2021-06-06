Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road

The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later died has been identified by officials.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later died has been identified by officials.

Constance Denton, 71, from Louisville, died Saturday due to blunt force trauma in relation to the crash according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a Jeep was going north on St. Andrews Church Road near the 7400 block when it had crossed the double-yellow line and drove into the southbound lane. The Jeep sideswiped a Toyota, driven by Denton, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

The Toyota then overcorrected going into the northbound lane and was struck by a Kia head-on.

The driver of the Toyota and Kia both were sent to University Hospital with serious injuries. It was later announced Denton had died due to her injuries.

The Kia driver is still listed in serious condition at this time.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Jeep declined treatment of their injuries, and the driver of the Jeep was cited for no insurance and no driver’s license.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified
The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Breckenridge...
LMPD: Shooting reported on Breckenridge Lane injures one man
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting