Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and two others injured. Now the family is pleading for answers after not hearing from LMPD.

“He had the biggest heart, he was the best person, he was the best person in the world,” Demauria Gathings, the sister of 17-year-old Lamaurie Gathings cried.

On Friday morning, the family of 17-year-old Lamaurie Gathings got news of a triple shooting. Inside the car Lamaurie, his cousin Dewayne Smith, who is also 17-years-old, and a teenage girl were all shot. Lamaurie was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LMPD, officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m.

Now, Lamaurie’s family wants answers as they plan his funeral.

“I haven’t heard anything from LMPD, detectives working the case,” Marcus Collins, Lamaurie’s stepfather said. “I’m here making funeral arrangements for my son now and I just want answers.”

Collins said he doesn’t trust LMPD officers to do their jobs properly, he’s asking for anyone with any information to call him and help get justice for his son.

“My son don’t have a criminal record, never been in trouble with the law,” Collins explained. “Don’t even have finger prints up there, so if anybody got any answers or anything just let us know or contact me 502-457-3917, you don’t got to call the police, contact me let me know what’s going on, my name is Marcus.”

