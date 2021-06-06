Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family reunited after being apart for more than 60 years

Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion...
Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion more than 60 years in the making.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion more than 60 years in the making.

For the first time, sisters Melissa Schellenberg and Elaine Belling hugged and met each other for the very first time.

Growing up Melissa’s mom, who was no longer with the girls’ biological father, told her and her other sister, Bobbie Batke, they had two other siblings, but no one knew who they were and how to find them.

It was not until Fall of 2016, after the passing of their biological father, their long-lost brother Brad reached out to the both of them.

Finally, three years later on Thanksgiving Day of 2019, the final pieces came together for the final missing sibling to be found.

It was through a popular DNA genetics testing kit Belling was finally able to figure out who and where her missing sister was.

“I was checking my email and, ‘Here is a hit!’” Belling said. “I get goosebumps telling this story, and I called this guy who turns out to be my nephew.”

Who turned out to be Batke’s son.

He arranged and got his mom and Belling on the phone together. Batke said after asking a lot of questions to make sure Belling was who she claimed to be, she knew it was true.

“She said, ‘Well, my mother’s name was Hazel,’ and I said ‘Oh my god, you are my sister,’” Batke said.

Batke flew to Florida to meet her sister Belling two weeks later.

Due to the pandemic, however, Belling wasn’t able to meet the other sister, Schellenberg, until Sunday.

“I was always the oldest, biggest and number one. Now I’m a middle child,” Schellenberg said.

On Wednesday, their brother will be flying in to Louisville. All the siblings say they can’t wait for all four of them to be together in place for the first time.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

For this community of runners, swimmers and more, the day is about more than the gold.
Special Olympics in Kentucky highlight athletes strengths during summer games
A new tribute to Breonna Taylor was unveiled in her hometown Friday afternoon.
Breonna Taylor mural unveiled in Portland neighborhood
Students chose which adventures they wanted to join, which included camp-like excursions to...
Thousands of JCPS students enrolled in summer learning programs
On June 4, 2021, the Humana Outdoor Track and Field officially open on West Muhammad Ali...
Humana Outdoor Track and Field opens in west Louisville