Final Jewel Goes to Essential Quality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guided smartly by jockey Luis Saez, Essential Quality charged into the lead near the top of the stretch and then battled Hot Rod Charlie during a dazzling stretch drive of the Belmont Stakes.

The two colts went head to head during the final eighth of a mile before Essential Quality kicked into gear again and charged to the wire first by a length and a quarter to top Hot Rod Charlie. It was another 11 lengths back to third place finisher, Preakness winner, Rombauer.

The triumph marked the first win in a Triple Crown race for both trainer Brad Cox and for rider Saez. However before the summer is out, Cox could grab another Triple Crown jewel, as his colt, Mandaloun, second in the Kentucky Derby, could eventually be bumped up to first in that race, pending a final ruling on Medina Spirit by the Kentucky State Racing Commission.

By capturing the mile and a half Belmont Stakes, Essential Quality gained some redemption after suffering his lone career defeat in the Run for the Roses.

“I guess people said would this be like a redemption thing for him and I guess it may have been a little bit,” said Cox. “Whenever you’re defeated you’re trying to get back on track so he was able to do that today and I’m glad he’s back in the winner’s circle.”

With his Belmont victory, Essential Quality has now taken six of his seven career starts. The winning time was 2:27.11, three seconds off Secretariat’s Belmont mark, but still a very fast renewal of the third jewel. As the 6-5 betting choice, the colt returned $4.60 to win.

Known Agenda finished fourth in the Belmont, followed by Bourbonic, Rock Your World, Overtook and France Go de Ina.

Cox mentioned the Travers Stakes in August as the next major goal for Essential Quality.

“I think it would be a logical spot moving forward,” said Cox . “How we get there I don’t know yet. We’ll let him tell us what’s next.”

Essential Quality is expected to ship back to Churchill Downs on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.