LMPD: Shooting reported on Breckenridge Lane injures one man

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane, near the intersection of Landside Drive.(WBRC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in southeast Louisville early Sunday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane, near the intersection of Landside Drive.

Officers responded and discovered the adult man who had been shot at the location was sent by a passenger vehicle to Baptist East Hospital. From there, he was transported to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

