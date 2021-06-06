Support Local Businesses
More than $20,000 raised during ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics Kentucky

Left: Lt. Col. Kyle Nall with athlete Rachael Conner. Right: KSP cruiser covered in custom...
Left: Lt. Col. Kyle Nall with athlete Rachael Conner. Right: KSP cruiser covered in custom SOKY stickers(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers announced communities helped raise $20,103.20 during the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraisers.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and KSP Commissioner Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. presented a signed proclamation signed by Governor Andy Beshear declaring June 5th as Special Olympics Kentucky Day in the Commonwealth.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said the proclamation is a way for Kentucky to show support for the athletes participating in this year’s annual summer games scheduled for June 5th in Richmond. The games are designed to build confidence and to show the amazing abilities people with intellectual disabilities possess.

