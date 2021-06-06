Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday afternoon.(LMPD - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials announced two missing teenagers last seen at Kentucky Kingdom on Saturday afternoon have been found safe.

Alesia Walker, 15, and Alexis Walker, 14, were initially reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

The two girls were last seen together at the amusement park around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police updated their post later Sunday afternoon announcing the Operation Return Home was canceled and the two sisters had been safely located.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

