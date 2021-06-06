Pedestrian sent to hospital in serious condition after being hit in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Buechel neighborhood Saturday night.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, police were sent to the 2300 block of Hikes Lane after reports of a pedestrian that was struck.

Initial investigation revealed the man was crossing the unlit roadway from south of Hikes Lane to the north not using the crosswalk. Police said the man walked out in front of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the right lane.

A second vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the left lane hit the pedestrian.

The man was sent to University Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries according to police. All vehicles involved remained on scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

