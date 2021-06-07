2 shot in Smoketown neighborhood, 17-year-old in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Monday evening, leaving a teenager in critical condition.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers were sent to the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers found one woman, no age given, who had been shot at the location. She was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was sent to University Hospital in a passenger vehicle and is currently listed in critical condition.

Mitchell said LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating the incident at this time due to the severity of the 17-year-old’s injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

