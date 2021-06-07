Support Local Businesses
Accused murderer moves to strike intoxicated statements to police from the record

By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accused killer appeared in Bullitt Circuit Court on Monday, charged with murder, robbery and possession of drugs.

His attorney is now hoping to strike his statements to police from the record.

Trent Schaaf is accused of shooting and killing Michael Turner in August of last year.

Officers from Jefferson and Bullitt Counties followed Schaaf from Louisville after tracking him there.

After an attempt at a traffic stop in Shepherdsville, Schaaf fled on foot before they arrested him.

Schaaf’s attorney told WAVE 3 News he may not have been in his right mind during his interaction with police, filing a motion to suppress his statements to them.

”I’m asking the court to exclude what he said to police at the time that he was arrested,” attorney Rebecca Murrell said, “and within the motion, it states that it is based on the fact that he appears to be significantly under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the arrest.”

Murrell has also filed a motion for Schaaf’s drug court history, while the Commonwealth is motioning to get ahold of Schaaf’s juvenile history.

Schaaf is due back in court several times in the coming months for the judge to straighten out each motion put forth.

