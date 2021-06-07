Support Local Businesses
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

