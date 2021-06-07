Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting at a liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro police, said officers were called to the store at the corner of Taylor Blvd and Arcade Ave. around 11:45 a.m.
Mitchell said the victim was an employee of the store and it appears a struggle had taken place.
The name of the victim has not been released.
If you have information that can help investigators, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
