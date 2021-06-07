Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Employee killed in shooting at liquor store

Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and Arcade Ave.(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting at a liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro police, said officers were called to the store at the corner of Taylor Blvd and Arcade Ave. around 11:45 a.m.

Mitchell said the victim was an employee of the store and it appears a struggle had taken place.

The name of the victim has not been released.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

It’s about to get noisy around the Fort Knox area as training begins on the Fort Knox Range...
Fort Knox to get loud during training session over next 2 weeks
Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place event center for sale after years of violent crime
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except on Thursdays when they stay open...
Bullitt County History Museum reopens to public
Officers were sent to the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
2 shot in Smoketown neighborhood, 17-year-old in critical condition
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest