Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - It was supposed to be a peaceful family hike in Bernheim Forest when a venomous snake came across their path.

“We were walking up this way and he was little ahead of me, not too far ahead of me,” parent Scott Isaacs said.

It was just about that time 4-year-old Oliver found a rattlesnake directly in the path in front of him.

The video was captured by Isaacs, WAVE 3 News′s Senior Marketing Producer. In it, you see the rattlesnake slither into a tall grass near a trail.

Isaacs said the snake seemed to be about 14-years-old.

He’s grateful that his son remembered to do exactly what he was told to do if he should ever see a snake.

“I backed away and put my hands up,” Oliver said.

And experts said we should all take a note from Oliver. If you see a snake, back away and go in a different direction.

“I’ll start by saying that most snakes, it’s a good idea to leave them alone,” Evan Patrick, Natural Areas Manager at Bernheim Forest said.

Patrick added while it is unlikely that you will find a copperhead or rattlesnake in your garden, even smaller and harmless snakes should be left alone. He said that people should not kill them either.

He explained how to know if a snake is dangerous.

“The best way you’re going to be able to tell a venomous snake, they are usually much larger than other snakes,” Patrick said. “When I say large, not just length, but also girth. How big their body is.”

Back out on the trail, you can see no snake is stopping little Oliver from once again taking in nature because if he does, he’ll do exactly what he did before.

Leave it alone and back away.

