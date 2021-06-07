FORECAST: More storms this afternoon, rinse and repeat tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

SCATTERED T-STORMS: Expected on a daily basis; overnight showers as well

TEMPERATURES: Warm, humid days in the 80s, lows at night in the muggy 70s

CHANGES? Signs of some relief from a cold front early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms will develop again this afternoon, otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy. While severe storms are not expected, some of the storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will be a muggy and warm day with highs in the low 80s.

We hold onto the chance for scattered showers during the evening, especially early on before we get a break.

Overnight another round of showers pushes in from the southwest just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Warm and muggy otherwise.

Scattered showers push through Tuesday morning with a mid-day break. Expect more showers/storms in the afternoon that will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. It will be another day of air that you can wear and highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers in the evening with a break before more develop in the wee hours of Wednesday. Muggy otherwise with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

