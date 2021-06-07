Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/7

Stormy week and most are aware of that. But now we need try to narrow down specifics. And the video attached for today will do that in more detail.

Overall theme will be a huge moisture flow coming in from the south and small spokes of energy rotation around a low pressure stall in the Upper Plains. You combine those two, you get near off/on rounds of thunderstorms. But even without that low pressure, the general heating of the day will lead to small pop-up t-storms with heavy rain and some lightning. So don’t let your guard down if you see darkening skies period.

When it is not raining, it will be humid and muggy at night for sure.

