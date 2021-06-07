Support Local Businesses
‘I will have a battle to fight’: Ex-Bullitt Co. assistant principal accused of sending nude photos to underage student

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ex-assistant principal in Bullitt County is accused of sending a partially nude photo of himself, which appeared to have been taken inside of a school, to an underage student.

Jeffery Morning, 35, the former assistant principal of Riverview Opportunity Center, sent an explicit photo of himself with his genitals showing on May 6 to a student, according to an arrest warrant. The photo appeared to have been taken inside of the school and was sent by Morning to the student on Snapchat.

The student told investigators they screenshot the photo, leading Morning to ask why. The student also said the two had been sending each other nude photos of themselves and had been in communication for about a month before the May 6 incident.

In a statement provided by Bullitt County Public Schools, it was confirmed that Morning resigned from his job on May 13 after less than two years at Riverview Opportunity Center.

“On May 6, 2021, officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Dr. Morning at his workplace,” the statement from BCPS reads. “At that time, school and central office administrators learned the interview centered around an inappropriate social media communication from Dr. Morning to a student, in violation of Board Policy and, potentially, in violation of state law. Dr. Morning was immediately placed on suspension with pay, pending further investigation, which was his status at the time of his resignation.”

Morning issued a resignation letter to BCPS, writing in part, “Good people, you stood by me at my lowest and celebrated with me as a family. I will have a battle to fight and you are not in the position to fight with me, and I understand ... circumstance has dictated our separation for the betterment of all. I apologize to everyone who was stuck cleaning up after me.”

Morning was arrested on June 4 at his home on Jones Avenue in Bardstown. He is charged with prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor and was released from custody on a $5,000 bond.

The arraignment hearing for Morning will take place on June 16.

