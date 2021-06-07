Lexington celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow crosswalks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton cut the ribbon on updated rainbow crosswalks Monday in a celebration of Pride Month.

“The hard work put in by our community’s many fairness and equality advocates has made a tremendous, positive change in our city,” Gorton said. “During my time serving on the Council and as Mayor, I’ve been committed to promoting fairness and working to secure a safe and supportive community for our LGBTQ residents and visitors. From the Fairness Ordinance passed in 1999, domestic partner benefits in 2013, and recently the ban on conversion therapy, our city is focused on making sure all people … no matter race, gender, age, or who you love … feel safe, that they belong and are accepted here. We want you to know you are important to our community.”

Pride Month is celebrated nationally in June of each year.

The tradition is rooted in the 1969 Stonewall Riots, historically seen as a pivotal moment in the push for LGBTQ rights. This year, due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Lexington Pride Festival will be held in September.

Mayor Linda Gorton is cutting the ribbon on the city’s updated rainbow crosswalks.



It’s part of Lexington’s celebration of Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/KBJK2G4cn3 — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) June 7, 2021

In 2017, Lexington installed the state’s first rainbow crosswalks. Located at the intersection of North Limestone and Short Streets, the crosswalks are located in the heart of the City, serving a symbol of freedom and equality, love, and acceptance. In 2019, discussion of resurfacing North Limestone led to the need to remove the previous rainbow crosswalks. Through a private fundraising effort, a new design was developed for the crosswalks and they were installed Sunday, June 6.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary and former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray helped dedicate the new crosswalks. “Repainting the rainbow crosswalks reinforces Lexington as a welcoming and inviting community,” Gray said. “To many of us, this is much more than a place to cross the street, it’s a place in the center of our city that proudly says we all belong here.”

