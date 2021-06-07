Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4, on two counts of assault 4th degree dating violence with minor injury. Seeders is also under investigation for an officer-involved shooting that happened in November 2020.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer under investigation for a deadly shooting has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a woman.

Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4, on two counts of assault 4th degree dating violence with minor injury. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Court documents state on May 23, Seeders was involved in an argument with a woman that turned physical. Seeders allegedly struck the woman in the mouth during the argument before shoving her against the door and placing his hands around her neck for approximately 30 seconds before releasing her. He left the women’s home after she told him she was calling the police.

Seeders was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and released after posting a $500 bond. He will be arraigned Tuesday at the Hall of Justice.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Seeders was the officer involved in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in the 2100 block of Gilligan Street. Seeders had pulled over Brian Thurman’s car a short time earlier for driving without headlights. A registration check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen. Video from Seeders’ body camera showed Thurman’s car going in reverse toward Seeders and Seeders ordering him to stop several times before firing on the vehicle.

The shooting of Thurman remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Seeders is on administrative leave at LMPD for his alleged actions in both cases.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

It’s about to get noisy around the Fort Knox area as training begins on the Fort Knox Range...
Fort Knox to get loud during training session over next 2 weeks
Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place event center for sale after years of violent crime
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except on Thursdays when they stay open...
Bullitt County History Museum reopens to public
Officers were sent to the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
2 shot in Smoketown neighborhood, 17-year-old in critical condition
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest