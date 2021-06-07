LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer under investigation for a deadly shooting has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a woman.

Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4, on two counts of assault 4th degree dating violence with minor injury. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Court documents state on May 23, Seeders was involved in an argument with a woman that turned physical. Seeders allegedly struck the woman in the mouth during the argument before shoving her against the door and placing his hands around her neck for approximately 30 seconds before releasing her. He left the women’s home after she told him she was calling the police.

Seeders was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and released after posting a $500 bond. He will be arraigned Tuesday at the Hall of Justice.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Seeders was the officer involved in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in the 2100 block of Gilligan Street. Seeders had pulled over Brian Thurman’s car a short time earlier for driving without headlights. A registration check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen. Video from Seeders’ body camera showed Thurman’s car going in reverse toward Seeders and Seeders ordering him to stop several times before firing on the vehicle.

The shooting of Thurman remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Seeders is on administrative leave at LMPD for his alleged actions in both cases.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.