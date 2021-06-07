Louisville Zoo to sell its 2 trains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo trains have had their last ride within the property, as zoo officials have announced the decision to sell them after being inactive for the past two years.

The trains haven’t operated since March 2019, when a sinkhole opened up in an undeveloped part of the Louisville Zoo near the Oasis Tent.

The train tunnel was within the affected area of where the 90 by 60 yard sinkhole occurred, and engineers recommended to the Zoo to cease operation of the train out of safety concerns.

Kyle Shepherd, spokesperson for the Louisville Zoo, said rerouting the track and making other changes to get the train back up and running would cost the Zoo around $1 million, which the Zoo said is not financially possible at this time.

“The Zoo continues to search for alternative attractions and all options pose additional cost,” Shepherd said in a statement. “We understand the disappointment that this news may cause our guests, but rest assured we are still working to advance the Louisville Zoo with new exhibits, attractions and events to ensure our guests have the best experience possible.”

The Louisville Zoo has said the reason for the sinkhole is due to a ceiling collapse from nearby attraction Louisville Mega Caverns.

However, in 2020, Louisville Mega Caverns filed a lawsuit against the Zoo and engineers claiming the sinkhole was formed due to a drainage system installed by the Zoo caused an overabundance of water that eroded limestone near the ceiling the Mega Caverns.

The Zoo has argued that Mega Caverns was responsible for keeping integrity of their ceiling as the property owners of a mine and was responsible for rectifying any issues within their property.

Resolution for the lawsuit is still pending within the Jefferson Circuit Court.

