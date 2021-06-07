Man accused of running with loaded pistol toward crowded bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar was taken into custody.

Carmon Tussey, 25, had a fully automatic AR pistol with a loaded magazine when he was stopped by officers in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to an arrest slip.

Tussey told officers he had gotten into a fight with people at the bar and was coming back to shoot them. His arrest slip states while he was being taken into custody he told officers he should have just shot.

Prior to the shooting, officers said Tussey began speaking to them about their body armor and asking what type of rounds it would and would not stop.

Tussey was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

