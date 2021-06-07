Man walking to Washington, DC killed in Lincoln County hit-and-run

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in Lincoln County.

The coroner says around 7:15 a.m. Sunday a man’s body was found in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Fall Lick Road, just off of KY 39.

We’re told the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Kiwandi Deilo Freeman from Georgia. The coroner says the investigation shows Freeman died from internal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The coroner says Freeman told his mother he was walking to Washington, D.C. The area where Freeman was found is about a 15-minute drive off Highway 3246, and, according to Google Maps, it’s about a three-hour-long walk.

Freeman’s mother told the sheriff’s office he had pretty much walked his way from Georgia to Kentucky, starting about three weeks ago.

Freeman’s sister says he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. She says he was walking to D.C. from Georgia because he told his family he was afraid someone was going to give him the vaccine and he didn’t want it.

He was staying at different motels in Somerset and other areas in Central Kentucky and say he had been in the area the past few days.

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for help to find the driver of the car that hit and killed him. The coroner thinks the accident happened between approximately 1 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

“We’ve got a timeline. We’re trying to find vehicles that would have been in that area and we’re hoping the community will have these cameras, ring doorbells, something that would catch a vehicle in that area,” said Detective Rob Oney, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding the hit and run you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-365-2696.

