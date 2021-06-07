Support Local Businesses
Name of W. Kentucky St. homicide victim released

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Louisville nightspot has been identified.

The death of Andre Payne, 23, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Payne was found around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Cole’s Event Center in the 2900 block of W. Kentucky.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Louisville Metro police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

