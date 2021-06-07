Name of W. Kentucky St. homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Louisville nightspot has been identified.

The death of Andre Payne, 23, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Payne was found around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Cole’s Event Center in the 2900 block of W. Kentucky.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Louisville Metro police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.