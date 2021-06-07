Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
New video appears to show Oregon lawmaker giving instructions protesters allegedly later used...
Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol
It’s about to get noisy around the Fort Knox area as training begins on the Fort Knox Range...
Fort Knox to get loud during training session over next 2 weeks
Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place event center for sale after years of violent crime
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except on Thursdays when they stay open...
Bullitt County History Museum reopens to public