Radcliff teen missing for 2 weeks; police seeking leads

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old from Radcliff that hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks.

Kamari Lanyse Johnson was last seen on May 25 in the Happy Calley Neighborhood near Lake Road in Radcliff, according to a post on the Radcliff Police Department Facebook page.

(Story continues below post)

Johnson is Black with brown eyes and black braided hair. She is 5′4″ and weighs about 155 pounds. Photos provided by the police department show that the teen also wears glasses.

A $5,000 reward is in place for anyone with information that leads to Johnson’s whereabouts.

Call the Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-4470 to turn in any tips on Johnson’s whereabouts and reference her case number: 2021-08553.

